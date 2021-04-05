Governor Ikpeazu Mourns Late Chukwuma, ‘Supporter Of Aba Recovery Program’

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Abia State governor, Dr Victor Okezie Ikpeazu, has described the death of Mr Innocent Chukwuma as a big loss to the state, saying the late activist supported the state’s recovery projects.

The governor stated this in a Twitter message to the family of the deceased.

He wrote: “It was with sadness & rude shock that I received the news of the sudden demise over the weekend of Mr Innocent Chukwuma who was the West Africa Head of Ford Foundation, a US international NGO.

“It is even more saddening recalling how the Late Mr Chukwuma in collaboration with Prof Paul Nwulu secured funding for the 1st Aba Urban Development Summit held at the advent of our administration. He also led several initiatives to intervene and support our Government’s Made in Aba project, including the 3 months Made in Aba advert shown on several international & local channels including the CNN. Under his leadership, Ford Foundation supported the provision of a recurrent access to finance project for the Aba leather sector in collaboration with @BOINigeria & @fidelitybankplc

“He was always in support of the Aba recovery program of our administration & will sorely be missed by the Government & people of Abia State. I earnestly pray God to grant his soul eternal rest & give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”