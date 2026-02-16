Gridlock Traps Travellers On Abuja-Lokoja Expressway

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A gridlock trapped commuters along the Abuja-Lokoja Expressway on Monday, February 16, 2026, leaving passengers stranded for hours and disrupting movement toward Abuja and surrounding areas.

The traffic congestion occurred on both lanes of the busy highway in Koton Karfe, near the Murtala Bridge in Kogi State.

Travellers reported spending several hours on the road without noticeable movement.

THE WHISTLER gathered that heavy-duty vehicles parked along the expressway caused the gridlock.

Videos shared with THE WHISTLER show passengers heading toward Abuja attempting to manoeuvre through the congestion, while trucks remained stationed on the sides of the road.

A commuter who identified himself as Gabriel said, “There is no record of an accident to cause this type of traffic. But all these trucks.

“You know this road is bad; still, we have trailers that are packed on the way. Now, everywhere is closed, and we have been here for hours.”

Commuters attributed the situation to the poor condition of the road and the indiscriminate parking of trailers along the corridor.

The traffic disruption occurred less than two months after a similar gridlock left thousands of travellers stranded during the Yuletide season.