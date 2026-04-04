Grieving Mother Urges Slain Son To Avenge Death In Jos Attack

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Mrs Favour Ayuba, the bereaved mother of late Promise, who suspected terrorists in Jos killed, has expressed deep anguish and called on her late son to avenge his death.

In a viral video the distraught mother, speaking in an emotion-laden voice, revealed that she had not eaten since the Palm Sunday attack that claimed her son’s life.

Mrs Ayuba was earlier captured in another viral clip, crying while clutching the lifeless body of her son, who was reportedly hit by bullets during the attack.

The violence, which occurred on March 29 in the Angwan Rukuba area of Jos North Local Government Area, left at least 24 people dead and several others injured after gunmen attacked residents.

In the latest video, Mrs Ayuba, speaking in Hausa, brought out a cutlass wrapped in a white cloth, which she had concealed under her garment. She placed it inside her son’s coffin as she expressed her desire for vengeance.

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She said, “If you want me to forget, baby, avenge your death. I carried you in my womb for nine months; you suckled at my breast. Baby, I trust you to take revenge for me, revenge for me. Please, wherever they are, follow them and avenge your death.”

Speaking amid intermittent sobbing in the background, Mrs Ayuba also referenced the biblical story of Gideon, drawing strength from his victory in battle.

“Today (Thursday) is your birthday. I am grateful to God that today is your birthday, baby. You don’t like seeing me in tears, and I will not weep for you. Baby, I have not eaten since Sunday.

“I am begging you, because you have not warmed food for me to eat, but from today I promise you I will eat. I have a gift for you, baby. I trust you; I named you Promise Gideon Ayuba. Gideon in the Bible went to war and came back victorious,” she added.

The incident has further heightened concerns over insecurity in Plateau State, particularly in communities within Jos North, where residents have repeatedly faced attacks by armed groups.