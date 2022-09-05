GTCO’s Half Year Profit Falls By N1.8bn As Tax Liability Bites

Company
By Ukpe Philip
Mr. Segun Agbaje as the Group Chief Executive Officer, GTCO
Internet

Guaranty Trust Holding Company’s profit has dropped by N1.85bn to N77.5bn compared to its half year earning for last year.

The tier-one bank had recorded N79.4bn profit in the half year of 2021 ending June.

The lender said in its financial statement posted on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd that revenue rose to N239.28bn, up from the N207.9bn recorded in the same period of 2021.

But income tax expenditure of N25.6bn subdued the lender’s profit. In the 2021 half year, GTCO spent N13.64bn on tax expenses.

RELATED
Company

I Will Take Over GTBank, Manage It Better Than Current Owners– Innoson Chairman

Money & Markets

How Nigeria Can Attract Investors Through Derivatives — Infoware Limited CEO

Asides the drop in profit, earnings per share plunged N2.70 down from N2.79 recorded last June.

The lender, however, increased its loan and advances to customers to N1.83trn, from N1.8bn by half year 2021.

Further details revealed that individuals received N269.9bn loan while non individuals got N1.56trn in the 2022 half year.

The company’s loan constitutes 35 per cent of its total exposure to risk, while debt securities make up 27 per cent of total exposure, the financial records revealed.

“The Directors are confident in their ability to continue to control exposure to credit risk within a specified risk appetite which can result from both its Loans and Advances portfolio and Debt securities,” GTCO said.

You might also like

I Will Take Over GTBank, Manage It Better Than Current Owners– Innoson Chairman

How Access, GTCO, Fidelity Customers Lost N1.85bn To Fraudsters

Adesola Becomes Ecobank’s First Female Chairman In Bank’s 32- Year History

Meet Nigeria’s Five Biggest Banks By Assets

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.