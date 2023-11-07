Guber Election: NBC Warns Broadcast Stations Against Being Used As Political Tools

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of the gubernatorial elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states on November 11, 2023, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has cautioned broadcast stations in the states not to allow politicians use their platforms and facilities to cause breakdown of law and order.

The Commission in a statement also urged them against compromising the ethics of the profession, urging them to perform the role of peace agents by adhering to the principles of responsibility, accuracy and neutrality.

The commission also warned broadcasters against using hate speech, inflammatory, derogatory and divisive remarks or allusions which it said was against the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, Section 5.

It added that the warning became necessary following some trends where ethics and ethos have been thrown to the winds by politicians using broadcast media platforms.

“The National Broadcasting Commission wishes to remind broadcasters covering the forthcoming off-season governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States, to take note of the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, and other relevant regulations guiding the broadcast of Elections in Nigeria.

“This is against the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, in Section 5, that in using materials for News and Current Affairs Programmes, the Broadcaster shall avoid Hate Speech, Inflammatory, Derogatory and Divisive Remarks or Allusions.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Broadcasters are advised to note the following provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code that the Broadcaster shall:

“Promote human dignity, therefore,hate speech is prohibited.

“Ensure that language or scene likely to encourage or incite to crime, or lead to disorder, is not broadcast.

“Ensure that no programme contains anything which amounts to subversion of constituted authority or compromises the unity or corporate existence of Nigeria as a sovereign state. “