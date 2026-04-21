PDP ‘Will Win Big In 2027’, Says South-West Chairman

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The South-West Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kamorudeen Ajisafe, has expressed optimism that the party will win more states and National Assembly seats in the region and across the country in the 2027 general elections.

Ajisafe, in a statement on Tuesday, said the crisis rocking the party would soon be resolved, adding that the PDP would reclaim its position as the dominant party in the South-West and Nigeria.

His comments come amid the ongoing internal crises that have weakened the once-dominant ruling party in the country.

The PDP has, since 2023, been battling internal rifts, with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, leading a faction, while Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, leading the party.

The two factions have held separate conventions and produced parallel National Working Committee members to steer the affairs of the party.

However, Ajisafe maintained that with efforts being put in place by stakeholders to ensure that PDP aspirants are not stranded, there is no doubt that the “consolidated efforts” will deliver a tangible electoral victory for the party in 2027.

Advertisement

“I will continue to say that those expecting PDP to die will be disappointed. I know for a fact that this crisis will soon end, and after that, we will bounce back. I can assure you that PDP will win more states and National Assembly seats in the South-West and across the country.

“With the achievements of Governor Seyi Makinde in Oyo State, do you think any other party will defeat him? Look at the circular road and other monumental projects he has executed. The governor is also popular among his people, and he enjoys the support of the traditional rulers as well.

“Let me use this opportunity to warn that anybody or any group attempting to incite the traditional institution against Makinde should desist. By every standard, Makinde has raised the bar of governance in Oyo, and with the structure in place in the state, I am confident that the PDP will retain the state.

“We also have a credible and popular candidate in Ekiti State, and with all indications, we are set for victory. PDP will shock critics in 2027. Check all the states in Nigeria, you will see that we have a strong presence, we will win big in 2027,” he stated.