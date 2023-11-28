Guinness Replaces Outgoing MD With University Of Ibadan Alumni, Adebayo Alli

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Guinness Nigeria Plc has replaced its outgoing Managing Director, John Musunga with a Nigerian, Adebayo Alli.

Guinness made the disclosure in a regulatory filing seen by THE WHISTLER on Tuesday.

The brewery company said it’s board on Monday, approved the resignation of Musunga as Managing Director with effect from December 31, 2023.

Musunga will be joining Diageo Africa as the new MD for Southern, West and Central Africa (SWC).

“Musunga for his brief but impactful stint as Managing Director of Guinness Nigeria Plc. In his time as Managing Director, the business delivered a stellar performance under difficult conditions, reshaped its strategy while also achieving high employee engagement. The Board wishes Mr Musunga all the very best in his new role.” Guinness said.

Guinness said its board approved the appointment of Alli, a commercially astute and transformative business leader, as the new MD with effect from 1 January, 2024.

Alli was in 2020 appointed as the Commercial Director Guinness Nigeria.

Checks by THE WHISTLER showed that the new Guinness MD finished his secondary education at King’s College, Lagos in 1993 before he proceeded to the University of Ibadan where he studied Mechanical Engineering from 1995 to 2001.

Alli did his MSc in Advanced Process Engineering at the Loughborough University.