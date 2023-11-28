Three Killed, Five Injured As Trailer Rams Into Commercial Car In Abuja

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A trailer plying the Gwagwalada – Lokoja Road on Tuesday, rammed into a golf car, carrying passengers from Zuba to Gwagwalada killing a little girl and two male, while injuring about 5 other passengers.

An eyewitness, one Abdulmunini who spoke to THE WHISTLER at the scene of the accident, said the accident was caused by the trailer which was making a U-turn at the Anagada U-turn, while the golf had already made a move to pass.

The eyewitness explained that the accident was so bad to the extent that the golf went under the trailer.

Dead bodies

Abdulmunini said: “We were passing when we noticed the accident taking place. This trailer driver didn’t allow this golf to pass, the golf has already made a headway to pass, then the trailer made a U-turn and marched the golf.

“He marched them from afar before dragging them to this place. We don’t know how many people were inside the car, but 3 are dead and they’ve rushed about 5 to the hospital.”

Abdulmunini said one of the men who died still has his head left in the car because his body was dismembered from his head, while the other man got his brain splashed on the ground.

“The parents of the small girl are among those rushed to the hospital. Her mother couldn’t even talk. We had to lift her from this vehicle to the one that conveyed them to the hospital,” he added.

Accident scene

Another eyewitness who described the accident as horrible said he knew the driver of the golf car because of his plate number.

“I know the driver. His name is Shehu Mallam Yusuf. He is an indigene of Borno State, from Gwoza Local Government. When I saw the car, I thought to stop by and checked to see if I know the owner and luckily enough it’s someone I know,” he said.