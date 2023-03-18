Gunmen-Disrupt-Voting-Process-In-Osun

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Gunmen numbering about six on Saturday stormed Ward 5, units 10 and 11 in the Osogbo capital of Osun State, shooting sporadically in the air to scare away the electorate and disrupt the voting process.

It was gathered that the gunmen who arrived at the polling units around 11:09 AM with guns and other dangerous weapons threatened to kill party agents who stood in their way.

The gunmen arrived at the polling units in a space bus and took the ballot boxes into the vehicle. One of them later strewed all the ballot papers on the street.

They fire another round of shots into the air before they left the scene.

Eventually, security men were mobilised to the polling units while electoral officials made arrangements for voting to continue.