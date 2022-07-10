Gunmen Invade Imo Church, Abduct Zoo General Manager’s Wife

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped wife of the General Manager of the Imo State Zoological Garden, Mrs. Elizabeth Abioye, on Sunday

Mrs Abioye was kidnapped at the First Baptist Church along Wetheral Road in Owerri, at about 4:30 pm.

Eyewitness said the criminals came in an ash coloured Toyota Siena and were fully armed.

According Daily Sun, a family member said Mrs. Abioye was kidnapped alongside another female but the lady was later released after they identified their real target.

“The abductors have been lurking around the church for some time and immediately they spotted her and another member who were chatting as they come outside the church gate,they started shooting sporadically and took her and the woman she was chatting with.

“But I was told the other woman was released after they identified their real target,” the unnamed family member told the medium.

The police spokesperson, Michael Abattam, confirmed the incident but sated that one of the suspects has been arrested while others were being trailed to rescue the victim.