Gunmen Steal Kogi Governorship Election Petitions From Tribunal

Kogi State Police Command has confirmed that gunmen attacked the secretary of the state governorship election Tribunal, David Mike and carted away sensitive petition documents on the just concluded gubernatorial election in the state.

The Command disclosed this in a statement signed by the state’s police spokesperson, SP William Aya on Wednesday.

Aya said the incident happened just before the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office, on Monday, while victims were on their way to the tribunal venue at the state High court complex, Lokoja.

Aya revealed that the assailants made away with the petition documents filed by five political parties at gunpoint.

The police listed the petition document including Action Alliance (AA), Action People’s Party (APP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) and record books/a bag containing his personal item.