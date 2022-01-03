Gunshot: I’m Grateful To God, Says Teni After Escaping Unhurt During Rivers Shooting

Popular Nigerian music star, Teniola Apata, also known as Teni, has reacted to a gunshot panic that disrupted her performance in Rivers State.

In a viral video that surfaced on Sunday, the singer ran out from the event which was held at Buguma Town, Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

While reacting to the incident, the singer took to her Instagram story on Monday to thank God for sparing her life.

She wrote, “It could have been a different story entirely but I’m grateful to God.

“Myself and the entire team are safe and back home now. Thanks for the calls and messages

It was reported that the ‘Your Case’ crooner was performing another hit ‘Super Power’ when gunshot rent the air.

Ear-splitting gunshots had sent everyone running for safety, as seen in a viral video.

The acting spokesman for the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the incident, explained that Teni was rescued by security operatives unhurt.

She said, “The police division there in Buguma has been mandated to fish out those behind the attack. We will ensure they are brought to book.”