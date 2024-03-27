Hackers Breach Server, Disrupt Osun Teachers’ Recruitment Exercise

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The ongoing teachers’ recruitment exercise in Osun State faced major disruptions on Wednesday after hackers reportedly breached the server hosting the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

The incident left thousands of applicants stranded across the 13 designated examination centres in the state.

The cyber-attack, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, targeted the server maintained by Osun State University (Uniosun) which organized the recruitment test.

The breach led to system glitches and technical failures, frustrating applicants who had gathered at the centres to take the crucial examination.

One official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the gravity of the situation to THE WHISTLER.

“All the systems were down after hackers breached our server overnight. It was a terrible experience at all the centres, but we later resolved some centres, while the examination has been rescheduled for others,” said the official.

Ademola Adesoji, the Public Relations Officer of the university, attributed the incident to unknown criminals.

“The damage inflicted on the server required time to resolve, resulting in an undue delay in the start of exams and necessitating the rescheduling of tests at two out of thirteen centers.

“Over the last eight or so hours, it has been a tough battle in our efforts to ensure the success of Osun State government. Examinations have concluded at 11 out of the 13 locations today. However, the two problematic centres, Osogbo and Ikire, will be rescheduled based on the Ministry’s decision,” said Adesoji.