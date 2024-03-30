‘He Changed FAAC Allocations To Dollars’ — El-Rufai’s Son Blasts Kaduna Gov Over Claim Father Left Huge Debts

743 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Bashir El-Rufai, son of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has fired back at the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, over claims he inherited huge debts from the ex-governor’s administration.

Bashir, in a series of tweets via his X handle, accused Sani of negligence of duty, alleging that the governor spends most of his time in Abuja instead of attending to affairs of the state.

Bashir also lambasted Governor Sani for purportedly surrounding himself with incompetent aides chosen solely for political reasons.

THE WHISTLER reported that Sani, during a town hall meeting in Kaduna on Saturday, disclosed that his administration was grappling with $587m and N85bn debts, as well as 115 contractual liabilities, inherited from the previous administration of El-Rufai.

He said the debts pose challenges to fulfilling salary obligations.

But reacting, Bashir slammed Sani administration and dismissed the debt claims as an excuse for poor governance. He accused Sani’s team of incompetence, contract inflation, and speculative financial practices.

Bashir wrote: “These guys have realised that they are wholly incompetent and the only way to mask the nonsense is to deflect. From a Governor that is always sleeping in Abuja to a litany of incompetent aides that were only rewarded for foolish political reasons.”

On the debt profile of the state, Bashir wrote: “FYI: He was the Senator from Kaduna who lobbied & approved the loans.

“One would think that from all the FAAC allocations these unserious clowns have changed to dollars, debt would be the least of their problems.

“The current administration in Kaduna is building a banquet hall for 7BN naira and is lamenting about debt left by the previous administration.”

Governor Sani was the Kaduna Central Senator in the 9th Senate before his emergence as the state governor in the 2023 elections.

He is not the first governor to fall out with his predecessor. Governor Siminilayi Fubara of Rivers State also fell out with his former principal Nyesom Wike barely months after taking the reins of leadership.