‘He Will Not Fail Nigerians’ -Arewa Youths Hail Tinubu For Reappointing Kyari As NNPC GCEO

The Arewa Youth Assembly has described the reappointment of Mele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd as the right decision needed to spur growth in the oil and gas sector of the economy.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday reappointed Kyari as the GCEO of the oil and gas giant and also named Chief Pius Akinyelure as the Chairman of the Board.

The appointments have drawn commendationsn from different stakeholders who believe President Tinubu’s decision would help the oil and gas sector achieve the desired contribution to the country’s GDP.

President Tinubu hopes to achieve a $1trn economy in the next seven years with the goal hinged on exploiting opportunities available in the critical sectors of the economy.

The Speaker of the Arewa Youth Assembly, Mohammed Danlami, said in a statement on Tuesday sent to THE WHISTLER that the reappointment of Kyari was in compliance with section 59(2) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

Danlami said, the Assembly, “Expected nothing short of this, given the excellent performance Mele Kyari has put in since his appointment by the previous administration in July of 2019.

“(Kyari) has re-awaken the entire oil and gas sector, increased crude oil exploration, reduced theft and vandalisation of oil facilities, increased revenue generation, made a profit that was never achieved in the history of the NNPCL and has maintained a steady supply of the products for Nigerians consumption.

“We therefore have no doubts in his ability to consolidate on the good work he has started. Certainly, he will not fail Nigerians but will prove to them and the President that the right decision was taken in re-appointing him as the GCEO. In no time, the flag of the NNPCL will fly higher than anticipated.”

The Assembly commended Tinubu for trusting Kyari to lead the NNPC Limited, particularly at a time when global oil and gas industry faces chronic funding difficulties.

Danlami said, “Nigerians deserve a big congratulations for having Mele Kyari around for another tenure, as the country stands to benefit from his wealth of experience as a veteran in this sector.

“As this appointment takes effect from December 1st, 2023, we pray God Almighty will continue to protect, guide and give you the wisdom and courage to discharge your duties to the best of your abilities.”