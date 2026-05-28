Five Perish In Ogun Auto Crash

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Five persons have died while 10 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a lone auto crash at Iyana Egbado along the Abeokuta–Lagos Expressway in Ogun State.

The accident, which occurred on Thursday, involved a white Mazda E2000 bus with registration number KRD809XC, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Sector Command.

According to FRSC spokesperson, Afolabi Odunsi, the crash occurred at about 11:12 a.m. and was reported three minutes later.

Odunsi said FRSC rescue operatives from RS2.28 Itori Unit Command arrived at the scene within five minutes of receiving the report. He further stated that 20 persons were involved in the accident, comprising six adult males, 11 adult females, one male child and two female children.

“The crash occurred at about 1112HRS and was reported at 1115HRS. FRSC rescue operatives from RS2.28 Itori Unit Command arrived at the scene at 1120HRS, with a response time of five minutes.

“The lone crash involved one white Mazda E2000 bus with registration number KRD809XC. A total of twenty persons were involved in the crash, comprising six adult males, eleven adult females, one male child, and two female children,” Odunsi said in a statement.

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According to him, the deceased included one adult male, two adult females, one male child and one female child, while five persons escaped unhurt. He also attributed the crash to speeding and overloading.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the probable causes of the crash were speeding and overloading. The road was paved and weather condition at the time of the incident was cloudy.

“The injured victims were immediately conveyed to General Hospital, Ifo, and Oreofe Specialist Hospital, Itori, for prompt medical attention, while the corpses of the deceased victims were deposited at the General Hospital Morgue, Ifo,” he said.

The Ogun State Sector Commander, Corps Commander Oludare Ogunjobi, sympathised with families of the victims and cautioned motorists against speeding, overloading and other traffic violations.

He urged drivers to obey traffic regulations at all times, especially during the festive period, stressing that road safety remains a shared responsibility.