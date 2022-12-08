How Reichsburger ‘Soldiers’ Planned To Execute Coup Against Germany

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In the early morning hours of Monday, the nation of Germany witnessed a move to topple the government of the day by several “German nationals” according to the country’s office of the Attorney-General.

The plan was to storm the German Bundestag (the federal parliament) and overthrow the government, a statement from the office of Germany’s Attorney General, Dr. Peter Frank, announced that the nationals believe and operate “Reichsbürger” ideologies.

While 25 suspects have been arrested, relevant authorities are still in search of others whom the AG claimed are 52 in number.

The Reichsbürger Movement is popularly referred to as a group of people who reject the formation of Germany after World War 2 (1935).

According to their ideology, they believe that the German Federation after WW2 was a creation of western powers and had lost originality, and some territory of the German Empire.

To achieve their aim, the group engages in activities not approved by German authorities including not paying taxes and printing their own flags within the territory.

“This violent elimination of the democratic constitutional state, also at the level of the communities, districts and municipalities, is to be carried out by members of a “military arm”,” the office of the AG states while describing the movement.

This agelong ideology keeps reappearing in Germany in different formats.

Those arrested on Wednesday were said to have founded their extremist movement by the end of November 2021.

The group’s goal, like the Reichsbürger Movement, is to overcome the existing state order in Germany and replace it with its own form of government.

Foreign media say they use military means and violence at times but the AG admitted in a press release that suspects confessed that their objective “has already been developed in outline.”

Peter Frank stated that the suspects planned to violently invade the German Federal Assembly and announced a new government.

The statement from the AG’s office partly reads, “According to the investigations carried out so far, there is also the suspicion that individual members of the association have made concrete preparations to force their way into the German Bundestag with a small armed group. The details are yet to be worked out. The further investigations also serve to determine whether the criminal offense of preparing a highly treasonable undertaking against the federal government (Section 83 (1) of the Criminal Code) has been committed.

“Today’s search measures are directed not only against the arrested persons but also against a further 27 suspects who are initially suspected of being members of or supporting the terrorist organization at issue.”