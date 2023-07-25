How Three Suspects Gang-Raped Minor In Adamawa

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

On July 20, a 15-year-old girl boarded a tricycle from Mayo Belwa to Ngurore in the Mayo Belwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Adamawa State but could not make it to her intended destination.

Three men who boarded the same tricycle with her diverted the tricycle behind a Cottage Hospital in Mayo -Belwa and forcefully dragged her into a house.

“They had an unlawful carnal knowledge of her without her consent,” the Adamawa police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The minor found her way back to her relatives after the incident, and the case was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters in Mayo Belwa.

The trio of Hassan Nasir, 25, Uzairu Dan Fulani, 25, and Yahaya Edward, 26, all from Yola North LGA of the state were arrested.

The Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola condemned the incident and directed Family Support Unit of the Command to take over investigation.

The unit is to ensure that the prosecution is in accordance with the extant laws, the statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, Suleiman Nguroje said.

“The Police Boss calls on the General public especially parents to be watchful of their wards and key into the Command’s effort in fighting against all forms of Gender based violence(GBV) and report person(s) of suspicious Character to the Police,” the statement said.