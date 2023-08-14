How We Bombed IPOB Elements, Boko Haram Terrorists – NAF

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) on Sunday said it thwarted an impending attack by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the South East, Anambra State.

Advertisement

The NAF disclosed that its personnel through intelligence and coordinated operation unleashed airstrikes on a popular IPOB Camp in Orsumoghu in the Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement signed by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the NAF said there were plans in their makeshift camps to attack innocent citizens, resulting in an offensive attack.

Another airstrike was also said to have been targeted at the activities of suspected oil thieves in the Niger Delta Region of the country.

The activities of the oil thieves, according to the Air Force, adversely affect the general environment of the region as well as the oil output of the nation.

Also, the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai extended air strikes in terrorists’ hideouts, near Sambisa Forest.

Advertisement

The specific area, the NAF said, was hitherto cleared of terrorists about six months ago

“There were strong indications that these terrorists had fled from locations around Lake Chad after the areas came under intense bombardment by NAF aircraft.

“The location east of Arra was consequently attacked to decimate the terrorists and deny them settling at the location and using the same as a staging point.

“Footage of the aftermath of the strike later revealed it was successful as several terrorists were neutralised and structures destroyed, while the few surviving terrorists were seen scampering away in disarray.

“At the end, their ability to attack friendly forces as well as innocent civilians was degraded,” NAF said.