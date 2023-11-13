How We Denied Crude Oil Thieves 22,500 litres Of PMS Worth N15million— Navy

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Navy has revealed how its Ship Beecroft intercepted a fibre boat containing 90 drums of 250 litres each of Petrol Motor Spirit, PMS, valued at about N15 million at the current pump price.

The Navy said the arrest was conducted by Operation Water Guard NNS BEECROFT’s patrol team and occurred in the early hours of November 11.

The spokesperson of the Base, Sub-Lieutenant H. A Collins, in a statement on Monday, revealed that the large fibre boat was illegally transporting drums of PMS, approximated at 22,500 litres when it was intercepted.

Quoting its Commander, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, the Navy said, “The team acted on credible intelligence and discovered the vessel abandoned near the Ijegun community.”

The oil thieves, according to the commander, abandoned the loot and fled when they sighted the NNS patrol team.

He noted, “The prevention of illicit acquisition of such volatile products does not only curb economic sabotage but also prevents the outbreak of fire which may have dire consequences on life and property.

“This proactive operation underscores the Nigerian Navy’s unweaving commitment under the leadership of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral EI Ogalla to safeguarding the nation’s petroleum resources for the benefit of Nigerians.”