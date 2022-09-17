How We Supplied Military Camouflage, Food Others To Terrorists — Suspects

The Zamfara Police Command paraded six informants after intelligence revealed their participation in the activities of terrorism in the state.

The command had paraded the suspects: Abubakar mainasara, Babangida moh’d, Jamilu Kawali, Lawal Ibrahim, Surajo Idris, Amadu Rufai on September 14.

The men between the ages of 30 and 38, had confessed to providing relevant information to terrorists to aid the abduction of community members for ransom as well as supplying military camouflages.

The suspects met their waterloo after their deal involving the supply of military uniforms for N850,000 got busted by security operatives, a statement by the command, signed by its Police Spokesperson, SP Mohammed Shehu disclosed.

One of the suspects, Abubakar Mainasara confessed to collecting the said sum for the supply and giving it to one Babangida also known as Major who also collaborated with a tailor to sew the uniforms for delivery to terrorists.

The same suspect further confessed to collecting N2m from terrorists to supply arms and ammunition for them, even though, two of his accomplices Lawal Ibrahim and Surajo Idris told police operatives the money given to the suspect N6m for the arms deal.

Babaginda also confessed to receiving N1m to supply 10 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition which was handed over to terrorists.

Babangida who claimed to be an ex-soldier was arrested alongside others with possession of a locally fabricated revolver Gun, Military camouflage uniforms, a fake Military I.D Card and other dangerous weapons.

“Discreet investigation is in progress to unravel the circumstance behind the illegal possession of firearms” the statement read.