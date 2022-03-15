Husband’s Death: Rights Group Donates N1m To Anambra Widow Stripped Naked

A group, Due Process Advocates (DPA), Tuesday, announced the donation of one million naira to an Anambra woman who was publicly assaulted by her in-laws.

THE WHISTLER reported that the woman, identified as Mrs Obiora, from Aguleri, trended on the social media where she was naked, and squatting beside the corpse of her late husband.

People surrounding her were saying she had a hand in the death of her husband.

The donation was announced in a statement by the founder of Due Process Advocates (DPA), Barrister Emeka Ugwuonye

Barr Ugwuonye stated thst,, “DPA shall give the sum of N1,000,000 to Mrs Obiora to help her normalize her life. The money shall be given in the following order: (1) N500,000 in 2022 and N250,000 in 2023 and N250,000 in 2024.

“If she decides to relocate to another state, DPA will give an additional N200,000 for logistics.

“The reason for spreading this payment is to enable DPA to stay in touch with the lady and monitor her progress over the next three years. The DPA plans to raise this fund as soon as the modalities are worked out with her agent, Mrs Udanoh.

“Our decision to come out in this manner to support Mrs Obiora is not a personal decision. We saw from what happened to her that there is a need to conscientise our society and show them that jungle justice and lynching are not the way to go.

“Irrespective of situations, people who are aggrieved must seek justice in the right manner. Also, we want to send a strong message to widows all over the country that they have our support.”