‘I Am Innocent’- Says Trump After Indictment For Mishandling Classified Documents

Former US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his innocence after being indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago Florida resort.

Trump has been indicted on a seven-count charge, marking the first time that a former American president has faced federal charges in the country’s history.

Some of the charges include obstruction of justice, destruction or falsification of records, conspiracy, and false statements. He is also facing a charge under the Espionage Act, CNN reports.

Trump has been under investigation for his handling of classified documents ever since he left the White House back in 2021.

He took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to declare his innocence, stating that the Justice Department had informed him of the indictment and the date he was to appear in court.

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax.

“I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!” he wrote.

The indictment serves as a huge blow to Trump’s political career, as he is currently seeking his party’s ticket to contest for the US Presidency once more.

This is the second time Trump has been indicted since he stepped down as President in 2021.

Back in April, THE WHISTLER reported when he was indicted by a grand jury in New York for paying “hush money” to adult film star, Stormy Daniels.

The difference between both cases, however, is that he is now being indicted on Federal charges.