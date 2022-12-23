‘I Forgive You For Cheating But Can’t Be Cajoled Into Polygamy’ – First Wife Replies Yul Edochie

May Edochie, a businesswoman and wife to Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has said she can never be sweet-talked into accepting polygamy.

May was reacting to a public apology issued a few days ago by her husband for cheating on her with Judy Austin and marrying the actress as second wife.

Yul in April took to his Instagram page to announce his marriage to Judy after she got pregnant for him and delivered a baby boy.

In his written apology posted across his social media pages, the actor boasted about being a good husband to May and an exceptional father to their kids.

According to him, he has done “99 things right” and cheating on his wife was the only wrong he did in their 18 years of marriage.

But reacting on Friday, May said she had forgiven her husband but won’t be “cajoled into accepting polygamy” because it is against her beliefs and values.

“I strongly believe that mistakes are a major part of human existence. It is our response to these errors that count. In other words, forgiveness is one thing, and righting a wrong is another.

“FORGIVENESS is the highest | and most beautiful form of love for me. There is no love without forgiveness, and there is no forgiveness without love. Hence, my ability to forgive the mistakes of the past, present, and future with respect to the issue on the ground is in the interest of my mental health and inner peace.

“I decided to stick to love…Hate is too great a burden to bear. I am still very much incapable of HATING anyone, let alone the father of my children. The fact remains that anyone can choose to practice POLYGAMY, but can’t be impelled to accept what was never bargained for.”

She further noted that nothing will make her accept polygamy because that wasn’t what she bargained for eighteen years ago.

“To Reaffirm my stands, I will not be CAJOLED into accepting polygamy, which goes against my beliefs, faith, and values. I will not be NUMBERED in a home that we started building with love, faith, tears, hopes, and prayers in a CATHOLIC marriage of 18 years following a long-term premarital relationship.

“This is also a passionate appeal to put an END to the constant “show” on the social media space where our kids are growing into unless it is absolutely necessary. Let’s prevent our lovely children from all the incessant drama series that might take a toll on them directly or indirectly amongst their peers,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

