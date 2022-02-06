I Joined Adamawa Guber Race To Alleviate My People’s Suffering – Namdas

A governorship aspirant on the platform All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Abdulrazak Namdas, has tied his decision to contest the election on the need to remove residents of the state out of poverty.

Speaking to journalists immediately after the commissioning ceremony of his Adamawa South Senatorial District zonal campaign office held on Saturday in Numan, the lawmaker who chairs the House of Representatives Committee on Army, said he is a homemade leader who understands the challenges facing his state as he is in tune with the yearnings of the people.

He said: “You will see that the campaigns that will be coming will be issued based. We should stop seeing politics as a dirty game. As much as the population of people here is very large, there hasn’t been any fighting, everything has been done in an orderly fashion. We have not said anything against anybody. What we have been able to do is tell the people what I have to offer and that I have the capacity to lead the state. This is the message that we are sending, it is now left for the people to decide.

“I am the son of the soil; I am the son of the downtrodden. I started from the scratch to the top. I have gone through the leadership processes. I haven’t said I was born at the top, rather I started from the ground and God is lifting me up, so I know all the challenges the poor man is facing in Adawmawa, I have seen them all. Again, I am highly experienced in governance. I have been in government from 1999 till date. I have gained experience from working in the executive arm in Adamawa State to the National Assembly where I even served as a member of the international parliament. I will deliver the dividends of democracy”.

Namdas expressed gratitude to the political leaders and people of Adamawa South for coming out in their numbers to participate in the event.

He noted that the vote of the people of Adamawa South is important to any candidate wishing to win the governorship election, adding that he is also seeking their support to clinch the governorship ticket of the APC.

“I said this during my speech, I said this is the largest zone in Adamawa State. My Federal Constituency which is part of the zone is made up of four LGs. But as big as this zone is, we are lacking in terms of development. What we need is someone who can bring development to our zone. Yes, we had Governor Muritala Nyako, who tried his best. Then there was Alhaji Bamanga Tukur who had a brief stint, but now, we need a son of soil who knows the issues, who will bring development to the zone”, he added.

Earlier, speakers at the event took turns to sell the candidature of Namdas, with a former commissioner in the state and ex-reps member, Hon. Abdulrahman Shuaibu, describing him as APC’s best bet to take power from the ruling party in the state.

According to him, the lawmaker enjoys massive support in the LGs which make up his constituency, this is even as he has ample experience in politics, enough to run a successful governorship campaign.

Also speaking at the campaign office launch, one of the aspirant’s predecessors in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmadu Nwangubi told the crowd that Namdas has made the wishes of the people of Adamawa South a reality by running for the number one seat in the state. According to him, Namdas answered the question on “who will bell the cat?”, by mounting a serious campaign for the office of governor.

Nwangubi opined that the lawmaker is a leader who will bring development to the state, not one who will concentrate on accumulating wealth to the detriment of the people.