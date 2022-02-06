Friends Mourn PH Event Manager Who Died In Boat Accident

Friends and family are mourning a Port Harcourt based event manager, Agolia Michael who died when a boat he was in capsize on Saturday.

THE WHISTLER, gathered that Michael, a father of one and founder of Port Harcourt Plughouse was involved in the boat accident while returning from a wedding.

It was not immediately clear the number of people who drowned with him when the boat capsized.

Some of friends claimed that he was rushed to the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital but was not given prompt medical attention.

However, he gave up the ghost while he was being rushed to a private hospital identified as Save A Life.

Many of his friends took to his Facebook page on Sunday to mourn his demise.

Amadi Precious wrote, “Like a candle in the wind life is blown away. Today you are here, but tomorrow is not guaranteed. Can’t express how I feel right now knowing you are no more us Michael Agolia. I am lost for words.”

Nelson Ezeonugo wrote, “I am too emotional to say anything to you right now. Even my hands are too weak to firmly hold down my phone to type this.

“My face and eyes are still covered with tears because of this sad story I woke up this morning to behold on social media.

“Death of a truth you came to take away smiles and from our faces this morning. Thinking about the little times I have held a conversation with you, I still can’t believe you are gone. That I wouldn’t see or hear from you again. Oh what a life.”