I Killed Her For Resisting To Get Intimate With Me – Man Tells Army

A suspect, Lot Dauda has confessed that he murdered one Dorathy Jonathan on her farm after she put up a struggle, preventing him from having carnal knowledge of her.

Dauda’s confession followed his arrest by troops of Operation Safe Haven in the Southern Kaduna area of the state on September 10.

The suspect admitted to having murdered Mrs Jonathan on September 1 while she was fetching firewood on her farm at Afana village, Zango Kataf Local Government Area of the State.

“The murderer, Lot Dauda who confessed to have committed the crime alongside an accomplice (name withheld) now at large was arrested through a manhunt launched by troops of Operations SAFE HAVEN who acted immediately based on credible intelligence obtained.

“The murderer narrated that he approached Mrs Dorathy while working on a farmland and wanted to get intimate forcefully with the victim who put up a struggle leading to her gruesome murder,” the Army said in a statement on Thursday.

The Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) Maj.- Gen. AE Abubakar stated that efforts are ongoing to arrest the other accomplice, while the arrested suspect would be charged to court once the investigation is completed.

Abubakar expressed his resolve to bring all perpetrators of crime to justice in Southern Kaduna and its environment.