OAU Students Demand ‘Total Reversal’ Of 300% Tuition Fee Hike, Threaten Protest

The leadership of the Obafemi Awolowo University Students’ Union (OAU-SU) has condemned the recent 300% hike in tuition fees by the university management.

In a statement released on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, the union said the hike was “unjustifiable” and “insensitive” to the plight of students.

The statement, which was jointly signed by the union’s president, Ojo Akinremi, secretary, Akinboni Opeyemi, and Elijah Omisore, said the hike would make it difficult for many students to afford their education.

The institution had in a release by its Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, disclosed that the decision to hike the tuition was taken by the Senate of the University at its emergency meeting on Tuesday, 12th September, 2023.

He said “for those in the Faculties of Arts, Law and Humanities , the ‘freshers’ will pay N151, 200 while returning students of the same faculties will pay N89,200.

“For those in the Faculties of Technology and Science, the new students will pay N163, 200 and the returning students of the same faculties are to pay N101,200.”

He added that new students being admitted into the Faculties in the College of Health Sciences, and the Faculty of Pharmacy are to pay N190, 200 ( new students) and N128, 200 (returning students) respectively.”

But the student union, in its communique on Wednesday, called on the university management to “immediately reverse the hike,” the statement said. “We also urge students to resist any attempt to collect the increased fees.”

The union said it would be holding a series of protests and other activities to press home its demands.

The statement said the union would be holding a Twitter Space on Wednesday night to discuss the issue with students. The space would start at 9pm.

The union also said it would be calling a physical congress on Thursday to discuss the matter further.

The communique stated that, “There should be a total reversal of the approved increment by the school management. On no account should any student pay the proposed school charges even if the payment portal is activated.”

The university’s management has not yet commented on the students’ protest.