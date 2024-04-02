I Would Have Fled Nigeria If Atiku Won 2023 Election – Wike

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revealed how he planned to flee Nigeria if former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had won the 2023 presidential election.

Wike, who served as Rivers State governor from 2015 to 2023, said he was aware of plots being hatched against him for opposing Atiku’s presidential bid within their shared People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and backing President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The minister made the allegation during a media chat monitored by THE WHISTLER on Tuesday in Abuja.

As Rivers State governor , Wike led the self-styled ‘Integrity Group’ — a faction of five PDP governors who actively worked against Atiku’s candidacy.

Their opposition was rooted in the principle of rotational presidency, with the governors believing the presidency should rotate from the north to the south after eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari from the north.

Not only did the G5 governors refuse to support Atiku as the PDP’s presidential candidate, they actively campaigned for other candidates like Tinubu and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

When Atiku sought to reconcile with the rebel governors, they demanded the resignation of the then PDP chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as a precondition, arguing that with Ayu and Atiku both being northerners, the top leadership of the party lacked inclusivity.

The strength of the G5 governors proved a significant obstacle for Atiku who eventually lost the election to President Tinubu.