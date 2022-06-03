I Never Knew It’s Possible To Love Two Women Until I Met My Second Wife – Yul Edochie

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has said that he never knew it was possible to love two women until he met his second wife, Judy Austin.

Edochie had in April announced via social media that he had welcomed a son with Judy and married her.

The actor already had four children with his wife of 17 years, May Edochie, before fathering a child with Judy.

While acknowledging that he made a mistake by cheating on his wife with Judy, Edochie described his two wives as “wonderful women in their respective rights” adding that they both bring “different things to the table.”

He said in a Facebook video: “I have heard from people that a man can’t love two women at the same time. I used to believe it until it happened to me, I realised that never say never. At this point in my life, I think it is possible for a man to love two women.

“Two women can be in your life and bring different things to your life. The reason in different ways, they contribute different things to your life and make you realise that is just the way it is.

“Yes it’s wrong, I take the blame for that. Things happened, it happened to me and I realised I couldn’t let this woman leave my life.

“You may say the circumstances are wrong, but these things happen, and then you realise you can’t let this person go. This person has a lot of impact on your life, you don’t want this person to go.”