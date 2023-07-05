‘I Scored 249’—Mmesoma Finally Accepts JAMB Score

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the Anambra student accused by JAMB of falsely inflating her UTME score has finally accepted that her true score in the examination was 249, and not 362 as she had earlier claimed.

Advertisement

Ejikeme is a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School in Nnewi, Anambra State, who was first called out by the examination body on Sunday for manually inflating her score to receive a N3m scholarship from Innoson Motors.

Both the student and her parents had refuted the allegations, asserting that Ejikeme has always been a brilliant girl who was incapable of forging her result.

In a turn of events however, Ejikeme has now accepted that 249 was her actual score and that she should not be blamed for the way the events played out. She also added that the 3-year ban slammed on her by JAMB is unfair.

She said this while being interviewed on the Channels TV programme, Sunrise Daily.

“It’s not my fault that I printed my result like that and they said that I forged my result. It’s not my fault. So, them banning it is not fair.

Advertisement

“After all said and done, I now saw that I got 249. I sent them a text message there to know what really happened — the JAMB Support System. If they go to their system, they will see it there,” she said.

The JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, while speaking on the show on Tuesday, said Ejikeme had sent a series of messages to the board’s automated telecoms system, including the results showing an aggregate of 362.

When asked about it, the candidate replied that the only SMS she sent was through JAMB’s support system.

She added that she received no response to the message saying, “They didn’t reply. If they check their JAMB Support System, they would see that I sent a text message. They didn’t reply.

She said it was when she checked the result using the USSD code that she received a score of 362.

Advertisement

“The one I checked through the USSD code is the one of 360 (sic) that I saw,” she said.