I Shunned Call To Bar For BBNaija-JMK

The newly introduced Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, JMK, has said that she snubbed her call to the bar ceremony to be on the reality TV show.

JMK, Michael, Kayvee and Queen were introduced into the BBNaija house on Sunday night.

Speaking to Angel who is also one of her fellow housemate, JMK said she just took her bar exam and passed.

However, she said that the call to the bar ceremony and her entrance into the house clashed.

She added that she chose the reality show over her call to the bar because the opportunities that come with BBnaija are enormous.

She said, ”I didn’t make it to my call to the bar. It was either BBNaija or that. My result came out well so I can always do the call to the bar later.

“I do not want to miss this opportunity because it’s huge,” she said.

“The decision was tough for me because I thought what my folks would think after you spend six years and you did not make your call to the bar.”