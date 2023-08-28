‘I Took Time Off To Be A Father’—Phyno Says After Welcoming First Baby

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Celebrated Nigerian rapper Chibuzor Azubuike popularly known Phyno, has joyfully announced the arrival of his first child.

Advertisement

He shared the news via his Instagram account on Monday.

Sharing a picture of him holding his newborn, he wrote, “I took some time off to be a Father and also work on new music / Album and it’s been a wholesome experience. Now it’s time to get back to what I do best.❤”

The singer who hails from Anambra State but born and raised in Enugu began his musical journey as a producer in 2003.

He gained fame for his Igbo language rap and released his first studio album, “No Guts No Glory,” in 2014.

The album featured hit singles like “Ghost Mode,” “Man of the Year,” “Parcel,” and “O Set.”

Advertisement

Phyno has collaborated with prominent names in the industry including Olamide, Wizkid, Davido, Timaya, Flavour, Ruggedman, Bracket, J. Martins, and Mr Raw.