Proposed Uzo-Uwani Naval Base Will Check Crimes, Spur Economy— Nsukka Professionals

The leadership of Enugu North Professionals for Good Governance, Monday, commended the chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, over his recent promise to establish an Operational Base of the Nigerian Navy at the Ogurugu Seaport in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Emmanuel Ikechukwu Jonathan, the group’s president, told THE WHISTLER that the planned seaport “shows that the naval boss is in tune with the age-long pains of Nsukka people as a result of the high rate of insecurity in that area, that has crippled economic and agricultural activities of the people.”

According to him, “The benefits of establishing a naval base in agro-rich Uzo-Uwani cannot be over-emphasized. The high rate of insecurity always recorded in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area will now be a thing of the past.”

The professionals promised to “support in whatever ways possible to see to the realization of the project”, adding that ” it will encourage huge economic and agricultural activities in Uzo-Uwani and Enugu State at large.”

He noted that, “The Ogurugu river which used to be a seaport during the colonial era, but abandoned all this while, will now give assurances to investors, who will be motivated to invest in the development of that seaway for the benefit of the people of Enugu State.

“The operations of the Nigerian Navy there will greatly provide internal security operations both through aerial surveillance and patrol in such a manner that economic activities can thrive without hindrance.

“We thank the federal government for the jetty built by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), which will now help in making the establishment of the proposed naval base very easy, being that it is one of the most difficult facilities needed for the establishment of a naval base.”

The professionals said the naval base would be important to naval operations in the South East and the North Central.”