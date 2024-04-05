I Will Not Leave PDP – Ikpeazu Assures Party

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The immediate past Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has assured members of the People’s Democratic Party that he has no plans to leave the party amidst speculation that he will be joining the ruling All Progressive Congress APC.

Rather, Ikpeazu said he would stay with others to rebuild it.

Ikpeazu disclosed this during an expanded PDP State caucus meeting, held at the new party secretariat at Onyerubi Crescent, Ogurube Layout, Umuahia.

The former Governor called for unity of purpose among members of the party in the state to ensure that the party quickly returns to winning ways, noting that the exit of some of his former aides to other political parties remains their personal choices.

“I have no plans to leave the PDP. I will remain in the party, and will never be found wanting in my responsibilities to our party and its rebuilding process.

“We must all take individual responsibility for our performance in the 2023 elections even as our party is going through self-cleansing at the moment.

“Those who want to leave will leave no matter what you do, but loyalty is also about the realization that at some point this party has been good to you.

” It is now time for sacrifice, especially from those who previously benefitted from our party in one way or another as we must all join hands to reposition it,” he said.

Addressing the party stakeholders, the state PDP Chairman, Rt Hon Asiforo Okere thanked members who have remained steadfast in supporting the party, especially after the 2023 elections, and reminded them that the party still maintains majority at the state assembly even when the election was conducted same day with governorship election that the party lost.

He announced that the National Working Committee of the party has extended the tenures of elected ward executives by 3 months in an acting capacity and the constitution of 3 committees to handle Peace and Reconciliation, Way Forward, and Finance.

Also speaking, the Senator representing Abia Central, Col. Austin Akobundu, stated that while people were free to leave and join a political party, the PDP in Abia State is a movement that nobody can kill.

On his part, elder statesman and member of the PDP Board of Trustees, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, called for unity and stated that the time for blame game was over as there were no factions in the party and that leaders and members have learned from the 2023 experience and must be ready to bounce back.

According to him, “It is now time to reposition the party and ensure that young members find comfort and space to contribute to the party and leadership in the state.”

Recall that some loyalists of Dr Ikpeazu, on Monday dumped the PDP in Abia State for the APC.

The defectors include: the Chief of Staff to the former governor, Anthony Agbazuere; a former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Eze Chikamnayo, from Umunneochi; a former commissioner representing Abia State in the Niger Delta development Commission, Chief Chimezie Okoronkwo; former Commissioner for Public Utilities, Chief Eze Nwanganga; former commissioner in Abia State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, Chief Uzo Ihuka; former Commissioner for Environment, Chief Sam Nwogu, and a former chairman of ASOPADEC.

Their defection from the PDP, which has generated controversies in the opposition party in the state, was announced during the APC stakeholders meeting which was convened at the instance of the minister in her country home, Isuochi, Abia State.