I Won’t Spare Corrupt APC Members — EFCC Boss Olukayode Declares

Ola Olukoyede, the newly confirmed Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has vowed to prosecute corrupt politicians irrespective of their party affiliations.

Olukayode stated this during his screening alongside Muhammad Hammajoda who was also confirmed as the Secretary of the anti-graft agency.

The confirmation came about one week after their appointment by President Bola Tinubu.

During his screening, Olukoyede said the EFCC under his watch will be impartial and relentless in the fight against corruption.

He said whether an individual is affiliated with the ruling party or not, they will be investigated if linked with financial crimes.

Olukoyede further explained what the agency’s approach will look like under him.

“In this issue of investigating political opponents, there are two salient questions that must be answered. Number one, has the person committed financial crimes? If he has, then I have cause to investigate him.

“If you are in the ruling party, and you dip your hands into what you are not supposed to, you will be called to question.

“If you are in the opposition and you swallow sandpaper that did not digest, you will also be called to question,” he said.

President Tinubu had on June 14 suspended Abdulrasheed Bawa, the then EFCC boss, to pave the way for investigation into allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

After Bawa’s suspension, the President directed Abdulkarim Chukkol, the Director of Operations at the Commission, to assume the role of acting EFCC chair, while the Department of State Services (DSS) took Bawa into custody as part of the investigation process.

Meanwhile, the Senate also confirmed the appointment of Halima Shehu as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) during Wednesday’s plenary.