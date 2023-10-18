Mr Ibu Sick, Begs For Money: ‘I Don’t Want My Leg To Be Cut Off’

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ace Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has asked Nigerians to support him financially to undergo treatment so that his legs would not be amputated.

The actor who is bedridden and battling an unknown ailment had earlier celebrated his 63rd birthday from a sickbed.

He also asked Nigerians to pray for him as he risks losing his leg if the prescription of his medical doctor does not turn out well.

“I have been down for so many weeks, all I’m hoping for is your prayers and assistance. I’ve been in the hospital, and as I speak to you, I’m still lying down in the hospital. The medical director said in case his new idea didn’t work, the best idea would be to cut off my leg, just see me. If they cut off my leg, where will I go to? Please be in prayers for me, talk to God Almighty, I don’t want my leg to be cut off. God bless you,” he said in a video posted on his verified Instagram handle.

The video contained details of the actor’s bank account and a phone number.