Ibadan EFCC Operatives Nab 20 ‘Yahoo Boys’, Recover Exotic Cars, Gadgets

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Command, Oyo State, has apprehended twenty suspected internet fraudsters in the state.

The anti-graft agency recovered exotic cars alongside gadgets worth millions of naira from the suspects.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement: “The suspects were arrested on Friday at Ologolo and Idi-Ishin areas of Ibadan, Oyo State capital following intelligence on their fraudulent activities.

“We recovered items from the suspects which include three Toyota Camry cars, unregistered grey-coloured Toyota RAV 4, laptop computers, and several mobile phones, among others.”

Uwujaren said the suspects would be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.