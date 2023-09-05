Ibadan EFCC Operatives Nab 20 ‘Yahoo Boys’, Recover Exotic Cars, Gadgets

Nigeria
By David Adedeji
EFCC
File Photo: EFCC Operatives

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Command, Oyo State, has apprehended twenty suspected internet fraudsters in the state.

The anti-graft agency recovered exotic cars alongside gadgets worth millions of naira from the suspects.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement: “The suspects were arrested on Friday at Ologolo and Idi-Ishin areas of Ibadan, Oyo State capital following intelligence on their fraudulent activities.

“We recovered items from the suspects which include three Toyota Camry cars, unregistered grey-coloured Toyota RAV 4, laptop computers, and several mobile phones, among others.”

Uwujaren said the suspects would be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.

