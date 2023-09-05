Anambra: Developer Of Collapsed Building Faces Prosecution, Land Forfeiture

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The developer of the building that collapsed in Nnewi, which killed three persons, refused to stop work and obtain necessary approvals from relevant agencies.

Advertisement

This was disclosed by the Managing Director, Anambra State Physical Planning Board, Dr Chike Mmaduekwe, in an interview with newsmen in Awka.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the storey building and a pent house under construction caved in around 1:30am Sunday morning at Egbu Umuenem village, Otolo Nnewi in Nnewi North local government area of the state. The collapse left the site engineer and his two sons dead.

Mmaduekwe, who condoled with the bereaved family, cautioned developers against disobeying stipulated building guidelines, including ‘not using COREN certified engineers and quality materials in executing their projects’.

He said that such negligence was part of what the Chukwuma Soludo administration had been preaching against, and warned building developers against violation of such rules.

According to him, “The personnel of the board had visited the construction site and notified them on the need to go for approval. However, the warnings were ignored. They continued with the project without going for the necessary certifications.”

Advertisement

It was gathered that the two kids had visited their father at the building site. It started raining, and they waited, a source said, adding that, “the building with a pent house later collapsed, and killed the man and the two children.”

According to Mmaduekwe, the affected property had been sealed. He said the owner of the structure would be charged with manslaughter, adding that he would forfeit the land ‘for falling to do the needful which is an offence punishable by the law’.

He advised investors and developers not to cut corners, but endeavour to follow the rules as established by the state authorities.

In his words, “Anambra State is among the states in the South East that charge less in terms of approvals and certifications of lands’.