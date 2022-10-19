Ibadan Poly Expels Student For Alleged Kidnapping, Armed Robbery

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two students of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Richard Beyioku, ND 2 Mass Communication and Dotun Oyewole, HND 2 Local Government Development Studies have been handed indefinite suspension and expulsion respectively for allegedly kidnapping an HND 1 Public Administration student, as well as assaulting a security officer of the Institution.

Advertisement

The position of the polytechnic is contained in a statement by the Registrar of the institution, Mrs Modupe Theresa Fawale.

The registrar said Oyewole’s expulsion was determined after the Students’ Disciplinary Committee of the Institution met on his case on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

The registrar said Beyioku

failed to appear before the Institutions’ Disciplinary Committee and based on this, he remained suspended indefinitely.

Olubiro Basit Ajibola, an ND 2 Estate Management and Evaluation student, alleged to be involved in a case of armed robbery also failed to appear before the Disciplinary Committee of the Institution and thus suspended indefinitely.

The Disciplinary Committee of the Institution also took a decision on one Odeleye Victor A. an ND2 graduate of the Institution whose suspicious movement is allegedly causing discomfort and security breach within The Polytechnic community.

It was decided that he should not be offered admission for Higher National Diploma under any guise so as to prevent him from infiltrating The Polytechnic community.

The Institution in the statement advised parents and guardians whose wards attend The Polytechnic, Ibadan, to take time to monitor the activities of their wards as the Institution will not hesitate in taking drastic actions on any student whose conduct will tarnish the image of the school.

The statement also urged all students of the Institution to be law abiding and give information on suspected illegal activities of both students and non students that they are aware of.

The statement further noted that the Institution will be working together with law enforcement agencies to prevent crimes on campus and also protect law abiding students, staff and the entire Polytechnic community.