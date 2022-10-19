Ortom: I Will Endorse Peter Obi For President If…

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said he would have endorsed Peter Obi for president if he (Ortom) was not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Advertisement

Ortom said this on Wednesday when he received the Labour Party presidential candidate at his private residence in Abuja.

The governor called on the presidential candidates of All Progressive Congress (APC); Bola Ahmed Tinubu, People’s Democratic Party (PDP); Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP); Peter Obi, to reach a consensus among themselves to produce Nigeria’s next president.

He urged Tinubu, Atiku, and Obi whom he identified as the frontline candidates to meet and agree on one of them.

“Let us be factual. Let us be frank with ourselves because we are toying with our future. A country of over 200 million people deserves a better leadership that is proactive, has foresight and vision to make things work for our country,” he said.

“I look forward that these three candidates of the various political parties will meet and say ‘look, let this man go’.

“I’m in PDP and I am working for PDP but I tell you if I were not in PDP, you will see me working for Peter Obi but I am in PDP. Let’s see how things work out but the truth is that the Bible says a man can receive nothing except it is given to him,” Ortom said.

Obi, on his part, called on other presidential candidates to abandon their campaigns and join him to help victims of floods across the country.