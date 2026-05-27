Nuno To Stay As West Ham Manager Despite Relegation

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West Ham United have confirmed that Nuno Espirito Santo will stay on as manager to lead their fight to get back to the Premier League next season.

The 52-year-old Portuguese gaffer who met with the West Ham’s senior officials on Monday following the confirmation of their relegation from the English top flight was handed a charge to lead the team back in first attempt.

Though both parties could have severed ties without compensation, they decided to stick together in the hope that Nuno will repeat his promotion campaign with Wolves in 2018.

“We are pleased to confirm he has expressed his continued commitment to the club – as we have to him,” the club wrote in an open letter to fans.

“Nuno made it very clear that he is highly motivated for the challenge of guiding West Ham United back to the top flight at the first time of asking. That must be the unquestionable goal for next season.

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“Nuno has spent one previous year in the Championship and it was an outstanding success as he secured 99 points to win the title with Wolverhampton Wanderers.”

West Ham’s statement accepts the club “cannot shy away from the fact our season has not been good enough”.

The Hammers have been relegated to the Championship for the first time since 2012.

However, club sources estimate it will cost the London side about £200m in lost revenue, which means, after a hefty loss of more than £100m in their latest accounts and more losses expected this season, player sales from a squad including stars like skipper Jarrod Bowen and Portugal midfielder Mateus Fernandes are inevitable.

Nuno’s promotion push at Wolves was led by Ruben Neves and loan signings including Diogo Jota. But it remains to be seen whether he will have the same calibre of players this time at West Ham.