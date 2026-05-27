Children’s Day: YOWICCN Decries Oyo School Abduction

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The Youth Wing Christian Council of Nigeria (YOWICCN) has expressed concern over the worsening insecurity in the country, particularly the recent abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

In a statement on Wednesday to commemorate the 2026 Children’s Day celebration, the National Youth Leader of YOWICCN, Emmanuel Eniade, described the attacks on schools in the Ahoro-Esiele/Yawota axis as “barbaric and heartbreaking”.

He lamented that children who should be celebrating Children’s Day with joy were being held captive in forests by bandits.

According to him, armed men invaded Community High School, L.A. Primary School, and Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School, abducting over two dozen pupils and teachers.

Eniade also condemned the reported killing of a mathematics teacher, Mr. Michael Oyedokun, during captivity, describing the incident as gruesome and unacceptable.

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“How did the classroom, which should be a sanctuary of knowledge and dreams, become a hunting ground for terrorists?

“How can we tell our children “Happy Children’s Day” when many of their peers are spending this day in the deep, dark forests of bandits, subjected to hunger, fear, and elements of weather?” he asked.

The Christian youth leader called on President Bola Tinubu, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and security agencies to ensure the immediate rescue of the victims and intensify efforts to end attacks on schools across the country.

He stressed the need for the Safe Schools Initiative to move beyond policy discussions to practical implementation through effective security deployment in vulnerable communities.

Eniade also renewed calls for decentralized policing, saying state police would help improve local intelligence gathering and security operations. Urging authorities to identify and prosecute informants and collaborators aiding criminal groups.

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“The horrific events in Oriire LGA further justify the immediate need for decentralized policing and state police forces that understand the local terrain, forests, and communities.

“We note the arrests made so far of local informants. The government must ensure these traitors face the full wrath of the law, and the security forces must use kinetic and intelligence-driven operations to smoke out the remnants of these terrorists fleeing into the Southwest and the entire Nigeria,” Eniade said.

He further sympathised with parents of the abducted children and teachers, assuring them of prayers and solidarity from the Christian community. He also extended condolences to the family of the slain teacher, noting that his sacrifice in shaping young minds would not be forgotten.

“To the family of the slain hero, Mr. Michael Oyedokun, and the other victims who lost their lives during the attack: we extend our deepest condolences. He died on the frontlines of service, shaping the minds of the next generation. His sacrifice will never be forgotten,” he said.

Eniade called on churches, Christian youths, and Nigerians to pray for the safe release of all abducted children and teachers across the country. He also urged Nigerian children not to lose hope despite the security challenges confronting the nation.

“To our resilient Nigerian children: despite the failures of the adults who are meant to protect you, do not lose your joy. Do not lose your faith in God or in your country. You are stronger than the terror that seeks to intimidate you.

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“May God protect our children, comfort grieving families, and restore peace to Nigeria,” he said.