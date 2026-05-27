Fury Vs Joshua Nears As Gypsy King Confirms August Return.

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Tyson Fury has confirmed his plans to return to the ring in Dublin on August 1, a week after fellow former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua makes his comeback.

The pair are heading for a long-awaited “Battle of Britain”, probably in November, as it looks as though the two boxers will first have a warm-up fight.

Joshua will face Unknown Albanian Kristian Prenga in Riyadh on July 25 in his first bout since being involved in a car crash in Nigeria in December that killed two of his close friends.

Fury posted a video in an Instagram story showing him back in training in Thailand alongside the caption: “Let’s go August 1, Dublin, Ireland.”

The fight could take a place on a card being put together by veteran promoter Frank Warren in Dublin on that date.

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No opponent has been named but Warren has ruled out Fury fighting Andy Ruiz Jr, who dethroned Joshua as world champion in 2019 before losing the rematch later that year.

Fury marked his return from a 16-month retirement with a dominant points win over Russia’s Arslanbek Makhmudov in April, after which he immediately called out Joshua, who was present at ringside.

Rather than face off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a verbal exchange followed in which Joshua taunted Fury by declaring: “I’m the landlord. Remember that. You work for me.”

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has since stated: “Signed, sealed, delivered! AJ v Fury is on.”