NSCDC Busts Criminal Gangs, Nabs 10 Suspects In Kano

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Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kano State Command, have arrested 10 suspected criminals allegedly involved in vandalism, theft, criminal conspiracy, trespass, and receiving stolen property across different locations in the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SC Ibrahim Abdullahi, said in a statement that the suspects were apprehended in Gwarmai, within Ghari Local Government Area, as well as in the Challawa Industrial Area, Unguwar Rimi, and Waratallawa, all within Kumbotso Local Government Area.

The suspects were paraded at the command’s headquarters on Tuesday by the State Commandant, Mohammed Hassan Agalama, with items recovered from them including approximately 200 metres of aluminium conductor cables, copper wires, mobile phones, power banks, and an assortment of weapons comprising knives, cutlasses, swords, and scissors.

Abdullahi said investigations into the cases had been concluded and that the suspects would be charged in court.

The command reaffirmed its commitment to protecting critical national assets and infrastructure, stating its zero tolerance for criminal activities targeting public and industrial facilities.

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Residents were urged to support security agencies with credible and timely information to help curb the growing incidence of vandalism and related offences across the state.