Israel Kills Hamas Military Wing Chief In Gaza Airstrike

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Israeli military officials have announced the elimination of Mohammed Odeh, the head of Hamas’ military wing in Gaza, in a precision airstrike carried out in the Rimal neighbourhood of Gaza City on Tuesday.

In a joint statement, the Israel Defence Forces, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed that Odeh was killed in an operation in northern Gaza on May 26, 2026.

The IDF described him as a key figure who served as Hamas’ intelligence chief before assuming overall command of the Qassam Brigades and said he played a central role in planning and coordinating aspects of the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel.

“Odeh served as the Head of Hamas’ military wing’s intelligence headquarters following the elimination of Izz al-Din al-Haddad,” the military said, adding that he directed infiltration and attack targets during the October 7 massacre.

Odeh had assumed command of the Qassam Brigades only days or weeks before his death, following the killing of al-Haddad in a mid-May Israeli strike. Netanyahu praised the operation and vowed continued action against those involved in the 2023 attacks.

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Hamas-affiliated media confirmed Odeh’s death, reporting that he was killed alongside his wife and sons.

Palestinian hospital and civil defence officials reported at least three people killed and around a dozen injured in the strike, which hit a residential building.