IGP Asked To Reverse ‘Religious Discriminating’ New Dress Code For Female Police Officers

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has been urged to revert back to the former dress code for female officers because the newly approved ones can spark off religious controversy and argument particularly with the inclusion of hijab.

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN who made the call, argued on Saturday that the IGP cannot use his office to allegely enforce religion under any guise.

The IGP had on Friday approved a new dress code allowing policewomen to wear stud earrings and headscarves under their berets, adding that it was geared towards guaranteeing inclusion, gender mainstreaming, ethnic and religious diversity in the work place.

An Islamic group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), on Friday had praised the IGP for listening to their yearnings.

“MURIC hereby expresses deep appreciation to the Nigeria Police High Command, particularly the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba for listening to the pleas and advocacies of MURIC and other Muslim groups which have been demanding the use of hijab in the security and uniformed agencies for decades,” it stated on Friday.

But Adegboruwa, SAN was of the view that the latest approval by the IGP runs contrary to the 1999 constitution which “stipulates that government and all its agencies should be neutral in religious matters.”

He stated that if police women are allowed to wear hijab, what about Catholic, Celestial followers and traditional worshippers.

Adegboruwa maintained that the Force should rather focus on combating crime, improve citizens engagement and help guaranty safety of lives and property.

He wrote on Facebook:

“On March 4, 2022, the Inspector-General of Police purported to unveil a new dress code for the Nigeria Police Force, especially female officers, who are to be allowed to wear coverings or hijab, etc.

“The religion of public officers, including members of the security agencies, should be a private matter to them. The Inspector-General of Police is not competent to use the platform of his office to enforce religion.

“Section 10 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria stipulates that government and all its agencies should be neutral in religious matters.

“Section 42 of the same Constitution prohibits discrimination in all its ramifications. In this regard, there will be no end to confusion attending the new dress code prescribed by the IGP.

“What will be the official uniform for police women who are in the Catholic Church?

“How should policemen and women who are in the Celestial Church dress up when the practice of their church is against wearing shoes at all?

“And how should traditionalists who are in the police force dress up, with charms and amulets round their uniforms?

“The Nigeria Police has existed as an institution since 1945 and it is strange that of all the issues confronting that agency, such as low morale, poor welfare, poor infrastructure, poor training, poor welfare, etc, religious adornment should be the priority of the Inspector-General of Police.”