IGP Bans Police Officers From Wearing Mufti, Unapproved Uniforms During Operations

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has banned unapproved uniforms by officers on duty across the country.

IGP Baba disclosed this on Friday in a statement signed by the Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The police boss expressed displeasure over the “flagrant violation of the approved Nigeria Police Force dress code by officers on patrol and guard, stop and search, and other routine police operations”.

He noted that many officers have formed the habit of wearing t-shirts and face caps with “Special Forces”, “Commando”, “Gallant MOPOL”, “SCORPION”, and other inscriptions while on duty.

“Premised on this, the IGP has ordered an immediate ban on such unapproved apparels,” the statement read.

IGP Baba described the act as unacceptable saying it defies every means of identification, as many officers who dress improperly engage in unauthorized operations. He said this practice also creates fear in the minds of innocent Nigerians.

The IGP, therefore, ordered that henceforth, all police officers on patrol for stop and search, checkpoint, and other routine operational duties must be in approved uniforms for easy identification.

Consequently, the IGP ordered that all Police disciplinary units, particularly the Force Provost Marshal, the IGP X-Squad, and Monitoring Unit, must ensure strict enforcement of the directive with severe sanctions for erring officers.

“The IGP has equally warned that all supervisory officers would be held vicariously liable in the event that personnel under their command violate this order.

“The Inspector-General of Police has assured well-meaning members of the public that the Force leadership is committed to promoting strategic police reforms geared at sanitizing operational engagements, and bequeathing to the nation a professional policing system as required,” the statement read.