JUST IN: UK Says Nigerian Travelers Will No Longer Fill Passenger Locator Form From March 18

The Government of the United Kingdom has disclosed that travellers from outside the country will not need to fill a UK passenger locator form before travelling.

It also emphasized that evidence of covid-19 tests as a precondition for coming into the country will no longer be needed as from March 18.

It will also not be required after one arrives the country.

In the locator form, intending travelers are expected to provide information about their passport details or travel document, where they will stay in the UK, travel details including time and dates; and covid-19 test reference numbers, among other things.

This was disclosed in a “Travel Abroad” advisory for those coming from other countries, published on the UK Government’s website.

“From 4am 18 March, if you’re returning to England you will not need to get any COVID-19 tests, fill in a passenger locator form, or quarantine.

“18 March travel to England changes. If you will arrive in England from abroad after 4am, Friday 18 March, you do not need to:

“take any COVID-19 tests – before you travel or after you arrive

“fill in a UK passenger locator form before you travel

“This will apply whether you are vaccinated or not.

“You also will not need to quarantine when you arrive, in line with current rules,” the advisory stated.

The same measure applies to those travelling to Wales, Scotland and northern Ireland.

The UK further advised that foreign travelers should observe the COVID-19 entry rules in place in UK and other countries.

Recall that after the outbreak of the coronavirus in 2020, nations across the world had imposed lockdown on air travel.

As advised by the World Health Organization,almost every nation including Nigeria had introduced the covid-19 test as part of the procedure that makes one eligible to travel by air.