IGP Orders Enforcement Of Gunshot Victims Act Mandating Treatment Of Patients Without Police Report

The Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, has directed that all medical practitioners and facilities across the country provide prompt treatment to all victims of gunshots and accidents, irrespective of the presence of a police report.

The IGP disclosed this in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the police, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, on Saturday.

The Police boss disclosed that the decision was in response to the ongoing concern over the tragic loss of lives due to the neglect of gunshot and accident victims by medical practitioners.

Consequently, the IGP pursuant to the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act of 2017, mandates that all healthcare providers prioritise the immediate care and stabilization of such patients, recognizing the critical importance of timely medical attention in saving lives.

The statement read partly: “The IGP decision comes as a response to the relentless outcry from concerned citizens and the broader community, highlighting the tragic consequences of delays in treating these victims.

“The IGP underscores the moral duty and responsibility of medical practitioners to uphold the sanctity of life and provide life-saving care to those in need aiming to bridge the gap between law enforcement agencies and healthcare providers, facilitating a more efficient and compassionate response to emergency situations, and curbing crimes by fulfilling their obligation to invite the Police for assessment while treatment is ongoing.

“The Inspector-General calls on all medical institutions and professionals to adhere to these directives and fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies when necessary, emphasizing the paramount importance of saving lives and promoting a safer and healthier society.

“The Nigeria Police will collaborate with all relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, particularly the Federal Ministry of Health for the full enforcement of the provisions of the Act.”

Recall that Greatness Olorunfemi, a one-chance victim and member of the Yali network in Abuja, died following the refusal of the Maitama General Hospital in Abuja to grant her medical attention over the absence of a police report.

Olorunfemi had sustained severe injuries after she was reportedly thrown out of a vehicle along the Maitama-Kubwa Express by “one chance” robbers on September 26.

The hospital, however, denied rejecting the patient, claiming the deceased was brought in dead.